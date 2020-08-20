UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs. Edgar fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, August 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action looks to build on from last week's UFC 252 pay-per-view this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar (also known as UFC Vegas 7: Munhoz vs. Edgar or UFC on ESPN: Munhoz vs. Edgar).

In the main event, fan favorite Frankie Edgar, former lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger, reinvents his career yet again with his debut at bantamweight against #5 ranked Pedro Munhoz, a proven fight finisher with eight victories in the first round.

In the co-main event, former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux returns to the light heavyweight division to take on KO artist Alonzo Menifield.

Also on the main card, Marcin Prachnio aims to secure his first UFC win when he takes on Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout, while Daniel Rodriguez looks to secure his ninth consecutive win when he faces Takashi Sato in a welterwight bout.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Mariya Agapova, Shana Dobson, Mizuki Inoue, Austin Hubbard, Dwight Grant and Timur Valiev in action along side other talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 7:

In the pocket 🤯👊🏻💥 #UFCVegas7



Catch the live action of Frankie Edgar versus Pedro Munhoz only on Sony Ten 2 📺 6.00 a.m. onwards. pic.twitter.com/rCjmsmitcd — UFC India (@UFCIndia) August 19, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (August 22) in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex Arena. In India, the event takes place on Sunday (August 23) morning due to time difference. What time does UFC Vegas 7 start? The main card will start at 8.30 PM ET / 5.30 PM PT (Saturday, August 22) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 23), and the prelims will kick off at 5.30 PM ET / 2.30 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 22) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 23). Where and how to watch UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar? The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US the main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, while the prelims is available via ESPN+. Your Sunday plans are right here! 👊📺@FrankieEdgar makes his bantamweight debut against @PedroMunhozMMA! Don't miss it! #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/LIt69DIFBH — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) August 20, 2020 Main Event: Munhoz vs. Edgar Talking Points • Pedro Munhoz (18-4 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to steal the show in his first UFC main event ◦ No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender ◦ Eight wins by submission, five via KO ◦ Has won seven of his last nine ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Cody Garbrandt Bryan Caraway and Rob Font • Frankie Edgar (22-8-1, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) looks to make an immediate impact at bantamweight ◦ No. 8 ranked featherweight contender ◦ Former lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger ◦ Six wins by KO, four via submission ◦ Has won eight of his last 12 ◦ Holds victories against B.J. Penn (thrice), Gray Maynard and Urijah Faber One of the most perfectly placed head kicks you'll ever see 👏@003_OSP returns SUNDAY at #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/iQuUxSvZ4Q — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) August 19, 2020 Co-main Event: OSP vs. Menifield Talking Points • Ovince Saint Preux (24-14, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) looks to deliver another vintage win and hand Gamzatov his first career loss ◦ Former UFC light heavyweight interim title challenger ◦ 11 wins by KO, eight by submission ◦ Most Von Flue choke submissions in UFC history (4) ◦ 14 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Shogun Rua, Corey Anderson and Tyson Pedro • Alonzo Menifield (9-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) steps in on short notice to face the toughest test of his career ◦ UFC light heavyweight prospect ◦ Eight wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Earned contract on Dana White's Contender Series with eight-second KO over Dashawn Boatwright ◦ Holds KO wins over Paul Craig and Vinicius Moreira UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar fight card Main Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield 3. Light Heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez 4. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue 3. Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki 4. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Calen Born 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Isaac Villanueva 6. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Carlton Minus 7. Bantamweight bout: Timur Valiev vs. Mark Striegl