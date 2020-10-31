English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

USA World Cup hero Rapinoe and WNBA star Bird engaged, Biden sends congratulations

By John Skilbeck
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Footballer Megan Rapinoe and basketball great Sue Bird have announced their engagement, four years after meeting at the 2016 Olympic Games

LA, October 31: United States footballer Megan Rapinoe and basketball star Sue Bird have announced their engagement, with Joe Biden among the first to offer congratulations.

Two-time Women's World Cup winner Rapinoe, who was hugely influential in last year's triumph at the finals in France, met Bird at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

They announced they were a couple in July 2017, and Bird has now posted a picture on Instagram of Rapinoe putting a ring on her left hand.

Speaking to ESPN three years ago, Rapinoe explained how she and four-time Olympic gold medallist Bird found love, saying: "We have a lot in common and just sort of clicked. I joke she is my number one go-to-for-advice person. She's just so level-headed."

Tennis great Billie Jean King sent warm wishes to the couple, with Chelsea Clinton also congratulating Rapinoe and Bird, as did football's US Women's National Team and the WNBA's Seattle Storm, Bird's long-time team.

US presidential candidate Biden wrote on Twitter: "Love will always win. Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!"

Earlier this year, Rapinoe offered to be the running mate for Biden, the Democratic Party's candidate.

The 35-year-old has used her platform to speak out on societal issues including racism, homophobia and the gender pay gap.

'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe

She drew the ire of incumbent US president Donald Trump having said she had no intention of visiting him if the USA won last year's Women's World Cup.

More DONALD TRUMP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: donald trump basketball nba football
Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More