Usain Bolt announces birth of twin boys; their names take social media by storm

By
Credit: Usain Bolt Twitter
Credit: Usain Bolt Twitter

Bengaluru, June 21: Olympic great Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett took to social media on Sunday (June 20) to announce the birth of twin boys.

On the occasion of Father's Day, the sprint legend shared the big news along with the names of his children. The couple are parents to three children.

The pair have a one-year old daughter, Olympia Lightning.

Bolt also shared the names of his newly born, and the play of words set the internet on fire. In the Instagram post, Bolt revealed his kids' name - Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt!

The names took the internet by storm. One Twitter user wrote, "Listen, when your name is Bolt and you're the fastest man alive, the universe is telling you to do all the cool things with the baby names. Wishing nothing but joy for this beautiful family."

Meanwhile, Bolt's partner, Bennett also took to social media on Father's Day and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

The 34-year-old, the fastest man in history, holds the world records for 100m and 200m and is also the only sprinter to clinch the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.

Here's how social media users reacted to the newborn babies names:

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:33 [IST]
