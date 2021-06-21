Usain Bolt announces birth of twin boys; their names take social media by storm

On the occasion of Father's Day, the sprint legend shared the big news along with the names of his children. The couple are parents to three children.

The pair have a one-year old daughter, Olympia Lightning.

Bolt also shared the names of his newly born, and the play of words set the internet on fire. In the Instagram post, Bolt revealed his kids' name - Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt!

The names took the internet by storm. One Twitter user wrote, "Listen, when your name is Bolt and you're the fastest man alive, the universe is telling you to do all the cool things with the baby names. Wishing nothing but joy for this beautiful family."

Meanwhile, Bolt's partner, Bennett also took to social media on Father's Day and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

The 34-year-old, the fastest man in history, holds the world records for 100m and 200m and is also the only sprinter to clinch the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.

Here's how social media users reacted to the newborn babies names:

Overcast Bolt? 😂 — AJ (@grundercover) June 21, 2021

St. Leo is the calm one: the balance — Angel Ford (@sun_conure) June 20, 2021

I feel like St Leo got shortchanged. I know it's Bolt's middle name but Lightning and Thunder, then St Leo. Feels wrong — Author Sasha Strachan (@sasha_author) June 20, 2021

A family of bolts…Issa thunderstorm lol don’t drag me — Nikkiforeal (@DRealNikkiM) June 20, 2021

Listen, when your name is Bolt and you’re the fastest man alive, the universe is telling you to do all the cool things with the baby names. 👍🏽



Wishing nothing but joy for this beautiful family. — Patricia Gillett (@PattieGillett) June 20, 2021

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️@kasi__b pic.twitter.com/Jck41B8j3J — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 20, 2021

Lightning and Thunder ? Gonna be a storm around here. 😃Congratulations — Cynthia Pottinger (@cynthiatricia) June 20, 2021