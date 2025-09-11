English Edition
Veer Chotrani, Tanvi Khanna Reach Finals of HCL Squash Indian Tour 2 in Mumbai

By

Mumbai, Sep 11: Indians Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna stormed into the finals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2 PSA Challenger at the Otters Club, here on Thursday (September 11).

In the men's singles semifinals, top seed Chotrani outclassed Hong Kong's Ming Hong Tang 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 in just 23 minutes to book his spot in the final. He will face another Hong Kong player, fifth seed Chi Him Wong, for the title.

On the women's side, sixth seed Tanvi advanced after her Indian compatriot and second seed Akanksha Salunkhe was forced to retire midway despite leading 11-7, 5-4. Tanvi, who had finished runner-up in the first leg held in Jaipur last month, will now face Egyptian top seed Amina El Rihany in the championship clash.

The event, backed by HCL, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has once again highlighted India's growing squash presence on the international circuit.

What It Means

Chotrani and Tanvi's run into finals demonstrates India's strong showing in the Challenger circuit, offering critical experience against international opponents. At the same time, the India Junior Open emphasizes that the talent pipeline continues to grow-young players are stepping up and winning trophies at early ages, which augurs well for future PSA and international representation.

With Chotrani facing Chi Him Wong and Tanvi taking on Amina El Rihany in the HCL Tour 2 finals, and Rajasthan juniors all set for key medal matches in Jaipur, Indian squash has reasons to be excited heading into the latter part of 2025

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 21:52 [IST]
