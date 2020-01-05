English
Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to appear in four decades

By Sacha Pisani
Vince Carter

New York, January 5: Vince Carter became the first player in NBA history to take the floor in four separate decades.

Atlanta Hawks veteran Carter made history against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (January 4) – checking in to a standing ovation.

Carter is in the midst of his record-breaking 22nd NBA season at the age of 42, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish.

An eight-time All-Star, Carter has been in the league since 1998 after he was drafted by the Toronto Raptors.

After lengthy stints with the Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets - then the New Jersey Nets - Carter has had short stops with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Heading into Saturday's fixture, Carter has been averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Hawks.

nba atlanta hawks basketball
Sunday, January 5, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
