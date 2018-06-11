Wade: LeBron's decision will be a 'lifestyle thing'

Wade and James won two championships together as team-mates with the Miami Heat between 2010 and 2014, and were reunited when Wade signed a one-year, $2.3million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in late September.

Wade, however, averaged 11.2 points in just 46 games for Cleveland before he was traded back to the Heat in February.

"I think at this point in his life it's more so of a lifestyle thing," Wade said during an interview on Fox Sports Radio's Chris and Caron show.

"Where is my family going to be the most comfortable at? Where am I going to be the happiest at?

"Because basketball-wise he's so great, he can take along whoever.

"It's crazy because in this league you never know what happens."

Source: OPTA