Warriors' Thompson calls loss to Suns worst of season

By
Klay Thompson
Golden State guard Klay Thompson slammed the Warriors after their loss to the Phoenix Suns.

LA, March 11: Klay Thompson was understandably frustrated after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns 115-111 at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

The Golden State guard called it the lowest point of the team's season, despite the Warriors suffering their worst home loss in the Steve Kerr era on Tuesday.

"Probably the worst loss of the season, unfortunately," Thompson told reporters after the game.

Thompson added: "I expect our crowd to be a little more into it too. Like I know it's not the playoffs but it is our last go around in Oracle, the least you can do is stand up when we make a good play."

Even though the Warriors (45-21) still have the best record in the Western Conference, they were unable to close out against a team that were 5-29 on the road prior to Sunday's contest.

Thompson finished the game with a team-high 28 points.

He shot 10 of 22 from the field and made four of his 15 three-point attempts.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
