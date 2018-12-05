English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Warriors' Klay Thompson calls Cavs and LeBron James 'bums' for 2016 NBA Finals trolling

By Opta
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson

Los Angeles, December 5: Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson stoked the fires ahead of Wednesday's trip to Cleveland by labelling the Cavaliers "bums" and "idiots".

The Warriors star was reminded of the digs he and his team-mates endured after falling to the Cavs in the 2016 NBA Finals, becoming the first team in history to lose after holding a 3-1 series lead.

LeBron James trolled Golden State later that year at a Halloween party with tombstone cookies that read 'Stephen Curry 2015-2016' and 'Klay Thompson 2015-2016'.

However, Thompson and the Warriors got the last laugh by winning back-to-back titles in the next two years, overcoming James' Cavs 4-1 and 4-0 in successive Finals.

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said when reminded by The Athletic of those 2016 jibes.

"That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy.

"I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

The defending champions are 16-9 on the season while the Cavs, without James after he decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers, are struggling at 5-18 in the Eastern Conference.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: WAT 1 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue