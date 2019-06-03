English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Looney hoping to play in Game 3 of NBA Finals

By Opta
Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney is retaining hope he will not miss any games for the Golden State Warriors.

LA, June 3: Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney hopes he can play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors center suffered a chest bruise in his team's 109-104 Game 2 victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

The injury likely occurred when he made contact with Toronto's Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket.

Looney logged 10 minutes in the first half of the contest and recorded one rebound. He plans to try his best to get on the court again on Wednesday.

"I'll at least go out and try unless I wake up and feel way worse," Looney told The Mercury News.

"Otherwise, I think I'll give it a shot."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney's discomfort stemmed from "something with his shoulder" in a post-game news conference.

The 23-year-old appeared in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season and has been an impactful defender for the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions have already dealt with significant injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins during this year's playoff run.

More BASKETBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue