Warriors star Curry improving, still out at least three more games

By Opta
Los Angeles, November 21: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be out for at least a little bit longer.

The 30-year-old is set to have his injured groin re-evaluated this weekend.

But, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters the earliest Curry will be back on the floor is Monday (November 26) against the Orlando Magic.

"He's not playing Saturday (against the Sacramento Kings)," Kerr said on Tuesday (via The Mercury News).

Kerr also said he wanted Curry to have more practice time before returning.

Curry, however, participated in post-practice shooting drills on Tuesday (November 20) and also worked out with former Suns star Steve Nash, who currently serves as a Warriors consultant.

Curry, the two-time MVP, has averaged 29.5 points and 6.1 assists this season. He has been out since injuring his groin in a November 8 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors, who hold a 12-6 record after dropping their last three games, will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (November 21) and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (November 23).

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
