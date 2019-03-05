English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Durant on struggling Celtics: They'll be fine once the playoffs start

By Opta
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Los Angeles, March 5: Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant thinks the Boston Celtics will turn it around.

Boston have lost five of their six games since the All-Star break but Durant told reporters on Monday (March 4) he does not believe their struggles will last long.

Durant's Warriors will host the Celtics on Tuesday (March 5).

"They're right up there at the top," Durant said, via ESPN. "They've been losing a couple games, but they've got the top talent, some of the top talent on that team, so they'll be fine once the playoffs start."

The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017-18 despite missing Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, who were both sidelined with injuries.

Both players are back in the lineup and the Celtics entered the season with high expectations. But, they are just 38-26 and in fifth place of the Eastern Conference standings.

"It's just the nature of the game," Durant said. "They've got a bunch of young players, they've got a couple veterans that have been through the struggle, so they're still trying to figure each other out.

"It takes more than just a half a year or a whole year to figure it out. They're just going to keep growing, so what you see right now is probably not the finished product."

Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 2018-19.

The Warriors will enter the matchup against the Celtics with a Western Conference-leading 44-19 record.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue