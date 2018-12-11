English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Warriors' Curry believes moon landing was faked

By Opta
Warriors star Stephen Curry
Warriors star Stephen Curry

Los Angeles, December 11: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes the 1969 moon landing was faked.

Just two months after Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving apologised for trying to convince people the earth is flat, Curry is bringing another conspiracy theory to light.

While speaking during Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore's "Winging It" podcast on Monday (December 10), Curry revealed he thinks humans never set foot on the moon.

"We ever been to the moon?" Curry asked during the show.

Multiple responders replied, "nope," prompting a follow-up from the former Davidson standout and three-time NBA champion.

"They're gonna come get us. I don't think so either," Curry said.

Podcast co-host Annie Finberg asked whether Curry actually believed that.

"Nuh uh," Curry replied.

Curry's comments come just one week after NASA famously put the InSight lander on Mars following an extensive journey of approximately 33.9 million miles.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue