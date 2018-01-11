NBA: Warriors' Stephen Curry out vs Clippers after slip during shootaround

California, January 11: Stephen Curry has suffered a minor setback in his injury recovery.

The Golden State Warriors star slipped near the end of shootaround on Wednesday (January 10) and was taken off the court for treatment.

The team later announced that he has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained right ankle. Fellow guard Klay Thompson (rest) will also sit out the contest.

Curry scored 38 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on December 30, his first outing in almost four weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain.

He had played in five consecutive games since making his return, averaging 35.2 points while shooting 57 per cent from the field.

Source: OPTA