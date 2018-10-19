English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

WATCH: Schwarzenegger tells LeBron to make Lakers great again

By
LeBron James set for Lakers debut against Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James set for Lakers debut against Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles, October 19: LeBron James will have the support of Arnold Schwarzenegger when he steps out to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Thursday (October 18).

Four-time NBA MVP James will turn out for the Lakers in a competitive game for the first time against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he looks to improve the fortunes of a team that have not won a championship since 2010.

Terminator star Schwarzenegger, who is the former governor of California, certainly believes James can be the key man, sending the ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star a supportive message ahead of the Lakers' opener.

"LeBron, you're the champion, you're the best, and you're the only one who can really make the Lakers great again," said Schwarzenegger, 71, pausing a gym workout to address James. "Go for it, do it.

"I'm counting on you, because there is no magic pill. I'm going to watch you and the rest of the team every single time. Hasta la vista, baby."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CHE 3 - 4 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue