WATCH: LeBron receives standing ovation at Lakers' summer league game

James – who left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers – attended a Las Vegas Summer League game and it appears LA fans are excited to have him in Los Angeles.

The four-time MVP received a warm standing ovation as he walked into the Thomas & Mack Center minutes before tip-off.

James, who signed a four-year, $153million deal earlier this month, went on the court and gave Lakers guard Josh Hart a hug before taking a seat courtside.

The King has arrived pic.twitter.com/TKHxMaf5nY — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 15, 2018

He was joined by new team-mate Brandon Ingram as the two watched the Summer League quarter-finals, with the Lakers facing the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James is in the building in Vegas. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/9qicl26Ru7 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2018

