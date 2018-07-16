English

WATCH: LeBron receives standing ovation at Lakers' summer league game

Los Angeles, July 16: NBA superstar LeBron James made his first appearance as an official Los Angeles Laker on Sunday (July 15).

James – who left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers – attended a Las Vegas Summer League game and it appears LA fans are excited to have him in Los Angeles.

The four-time MVP received a warm standing ovation as he walked into the Thomas & Mack Center minutes before tip-off.

James, who signed a four-year, $153million deal earlier this month, went on the court and gave Lakers guard Josh Hart a hug before taking a seat courtside.

He was joined by new team-mate Brandon Ingram as the two watched the Summer League quarter-finals, with the Lakers facing the Detroit Pistons.

Source: OPTA

    Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
