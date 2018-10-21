English

NBA: Rondo, Ingram and Paul exchange punches in Lakers-Rockets clash

By
Lakers star Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles, October 21: Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo came to blows in a heated NBA clash at Staples Center.

Tempers overflowed in the Lakers' home opener on Saturday, Paul and Rondo exchanging blows in the fourth quarter of Houston's 124-115 victory.

First, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram shoved Rockets star and MVP James Harden and got into a confrontation with an official after two technical fouls were called.

Paul and Rondo went toe-to-toe after the former put his fingers directly into the Lakers guard's face, and then punches were thrown.

Ingram came into the fight from behind and unleashed some punches before the trip were ejected in LA.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
