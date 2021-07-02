English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We have not determined to have spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

By Pti

Tokyo, July 2: It's exactly three weeks before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president said preparation is underway, with or without spectators.

Seiko Hashimoto said she hopes to hold a five-party meeting soon with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Government of Japan, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Hashimoto said they have not determined to have spectators at the tournament but will follow government guidelines accordingly to ensure safe and secure games.

The rocky road to the Olympics

"I am fully aware that the people feel that safety and security is not really secured but I want to make the best efforts toward the opening preparation," Hashimoto said.

The games will open on July 23rd.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India to play three-day match in England
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments