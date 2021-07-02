We have not determined to have spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Seiko Hashimoto said she hopes to hold a five-party meeting soon with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Government of Japan, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Hashimoto said they have not determined to have spectators at the tournament but will follow government guidelines accordingly to ensure safe and secure games.

The rocky road to the Olympics

"I am fully aware that the people feel that safety and security is not really secured but I want to make the best efforts toward the opening preparation," Hashimoto said.

The games will open on July 23rd.