Welterweight grudge match between Covington and Masvidal headlines UFC 272

Covington (16-3, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) aims to make a statement by delivering his most dominant performance to date in his fifth consecutive UFC main event.

A former NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Covington's relentless cardio and pressure has earned him marquee wins over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos.

He now looks to retain his spot at the top of the welterweight rankings and once again work his way back into the title picture.

Fan favorite Masvidal (35-15, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) has his sights set on landing another spectacular knockout and proving that he is still as dangerous as ever.

The owner of the fastest KO in UFC history, he has finished his last five victories before the final bell, including stoppages over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Masvidal now plans to start 2022 with the most gratifying win of his career and begin rising back up the ranks.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• A battle of top strawweight contenders sees No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) face off with No. 4 Yan Xiaonan (13-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Beijing, China).

• An exciting featherweight matchup sees No. 10 ranked contender Edson Barboza (22-10, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) take on No. 11 Bryce Mitchell (14-1, fighting out of Sherwood, Arkansas).



• Hard hitting heavyweights collide as Serghei Spivac (13-3, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) and Greg Hardy (7-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) look to start their 2022 campaigns with a statement.



• Devonte Smith (11-3, fighting out of Garfield Heights, Ohio) meets Erick Gonzalez (14-6, fighting out of Torrance, Calif.) in a clash of lightweight strikers.



• Flyweights Maryna Moroz (10-3, fighting out of Volnogorsk, Ukraine) and Mariya Agapova (10-2, fighting out of Pavlodar, Kazakhstan) vie to break into the top 15.



• Fireworks are expected as Jalin Turner (12-5, fighting out of San Bernardino, Calif.) locks horns with Jamie Mullarkey (14-4, fighting out of Holgate, New South Wales, Australia) in a lightweight bout.



• Nicolae Negumereanu (11-1, fighting out of Brasov County, Romania) looks to extend his win streak against Dana White's Contender Series signee Ihor Potieria (20-2, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine).



• Fan favorite Kevin Holland (21-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) returns to welterweight to face Alex Oliveira (22-11-1, 2 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).



• No. 9 ranked flyweight Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio) plans to halt the momentum of No. 14 ranked Manon Fiorot (8-1, fighting out of Nice, France).



• Intriguing flyweight action sees No. 12 Timothy Elliott (18-12-1, fighting out of Lee's Summit, Mo.) battle No. 15 Tagir Ulanbekov (14-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia).



• Light heavyweight strikers Dustin Jacoby (16-5-1, fighting out of Springfield, Ill.) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Leczna, Poland) aim to steal the show.

Broadcast and Ticket Information

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM PT and are available for purchase at axs.com.

Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, January 19 at 10 AM PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 20 starting at 10 AM PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release