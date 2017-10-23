Wiggins buzzer-beater leads Timberwolves past Thunder

Oklahoma, October 23: The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-113 thanks to a buzzer-beater from Andrew Wiggins.

Carmelo Anthony nailed a three-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the Thunder a 113-112 lead but Wiggins responded with a memorable shot of his own beyond the arc in the NBA on Sunday (October 22).

After claiming the first three quarters, visiting Minnesota earned a 13-point lead entering the fourth. The Thunder rallied thanks to Russell Westbrook's 31 points and 10 assists, but it was not enough to catch the Timberwolves, who have won back-to-back games.

Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points apiece. Towns shot 11 of 17 from the floor, while also hauling in 12 rebounds. Wiggins added seven rebounds and four assists.

Timberwolves starting point guard Jeff Teague also filled the stat sheet, finishing with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Oklahoma City's star trio of Westbrook, Anthony and Paul George combined to score 68 points but it was not enough to prevent consecutive defeats.

DAVIS LEADS PELICANS

Anthony Davis helped the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers by scoring 27 points with 17 rebounds. All-Star Davis also added three steals and three blocks while shooting nine of 18 from the floor.

SCHRODER STRUGGLES AS NETS DOWN HAWKS

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder was off to a great start this season, but he stumbled in a 116-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder scored 17 points with eight assists, but he shot just five of 22 from the floor, including 0 for four from three-point range. He also left the game with an injury.

WIGGINS SILENCES THUNDER AT THE DEATH

Just as the Thunder fans started to celebrate, Wiggins broke their hearts in Oklahoma City.

.@22wiggins comes in CLUTCH to sink the game winning three at the buzzer!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/6p3oxFTVr0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 23, 2017

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn Nets 116-104 Atlanta Hawks New Orleans Pelicans 119-112 Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves 115-113 Oklahoma City Thunder

76ERS AT PISTONS

Philadelphia are winless despite some admirable performances to start the season. Chalk up their poor early-season record to a tough schedule because this is a good team that will improve as their young stars click. The Detroit Pistons have looked deep and formidable. Forward Tobias Harris is averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

