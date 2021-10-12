Winning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix means everything to Davit Kiria

The Georgian kickboxing star is brimming with confidence ahead of his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World GP quarterfinal bout against Enriko "The Hurricane" Kehl at ONE: FIRST STRIKE this Friday, 15 October.

"It's a really big opportunity. I have to be honest, I'm very happy to be one of the eight men in the Grand Prix," he said.

"All the preparation is going very well. I'm really focused, and I will put all my energy to use in this tournament."

Being part of the world's greatest kickboxing tournament excites the Glory Kickboxing World Champion and KLF Kickboxing Champion, but winning it would be a career-defining moment - simply because there's never been a greater kickboxing tournament on the planet.

ONE First Strike: Enriko Kehl prepared to win at all cost in GP quarterfinals

Among the reasons why he also believes it could be a significant moment is because everyone in the last eight are world-beaters.

"Everybody in it is the best. They are the top eight fighters on the planet, so winning this tournament means everything to me because I've dedicated my life to this sport," the 33-year-old athlete said.

"I chose this sport. I chose martial arts - kickboxing. And if I'm in this business, if I'm in this life, I want to be the best. And if I want to be the best, then I have to win this tournament because this tournament is the biggest tournament on the planet today."

However, to achieve his dreams of winning the tournament's prestigious belt and a shot at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title, he must first conquer "The Hurricane."

Kiria is aware of what Kehl brings to the table but admits he cannot fear the German individual one bit. The Team Kiria star will instead focus on his foe's weaknesses, as he believes it will book his spot in the semifinals.

"I don't think about his advantages. I think about his weaknesses because this is the main thing that will bring me success. But I know he's working hard. He's dreaming hard," he said.

"The Hurricane" may prove to be a significant challenge too, but after all, it excites him to face the very best in the world. Kiria has worked tirelessly in preparation for this bout and reveals his hard work could very well be the key to victory against Kehl.

"My advantage is my hard work. I'm working more than 100 percent, and I'm investing my soul into this fight. I will use all my advantages and all my experience to win this fight."

Catch all the action from ONE: FIRST STRIKE live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) next Friday, 15 October. Alternatively, catch all the action live on the ONE Super App.

Source: Media Release