Winter Olympics: Events begin at Beijing 2022 with luge and curling

The luge men's singles training runs for Group A and B took place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Austria and Germany produced the six fastest times between them in both Group A runs, with Austrian Wolfgang Kindl recording the fastest time from the field in both runs.

Group B's first run was all about Italy, with cousins Dominik and Kevin Fischnaller as well as countryman Leon Felderer securing the top three fastest times.

However, while Dominik also achieved the fastest time in the second run, Kevin came 13th, with Felderer in fourth.

Latvia's Kristers Aparjods and the Russian Olympic Committee's Semen Pavlichenko split Dominik Fischnaller and Felderer to make the top three.

The curling competition also began at the National Aquatics Centre with the mixed doubles round-robin.

Host nation China beat Switzerland 7-6 after being forced to an extra end, only for the duo of Ling Zhi and Fan SuYuan to ultimately secure victory.

Great Britain beat Sweden 9-5, the United States narrowly pipped Australia 6-5 and the Czech Republic produced an impressive fightback from 3-6 down against Norway to win 7-6 after an extra end.

Both events continue on Thursday, while Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and ski jumping events are due to begin.