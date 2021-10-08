Women's featherweight thriller to headline next week's UFC Vegas 40

No. 10 women's pound-for-pound fighter Ladd (9-1, El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hopes to pick up where she left off following a 2019 TKO victory over fellow contender Yana Kunitskaya.

During her UFC run she has also netted impressive stoppage wins against Tonya Evinger and Lina Länsberg. Ladd now goes for another emphatic finish in her featherweight debut.

Dumont (6-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to turn heads in her first UFC main event opportunity.

A Sanda black belt and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, she has earned victories over former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, as well as Ashlee Evans-Smith. Dumont now hopes to spoil Ladd's return and establish herself as the top contender for a featherweight title shot.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.

Decorated veteran Arlovski (31-20 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) is poised to build off his recent victory over Chase Sherman.

The record holder for most UFC heavyweight wins, he holds memorable victories over Travis Browne, Antonio Silva and Roy Nelson. Arlovski is now gunning to take out another surging prospect and set himself up for a shot at the top 15.

Felipe (11-1, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) hopes to steal the show in the biggest spotlight of his career.

An aggressive striker, he is currently riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Jake Collier, Justin Tafa and Yorgan de Castro. Felipe now aims to secure his first finish in the UFC by stopping a former UFC champion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• The Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner Andrew Sanchez (13-6, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) takes on Bruno Silva (20-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) at middleweight.



• Jim Miller (32-16 1NC, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) will set the record for most UFC fights when he faces UFC newcomer Erick Gonzalez (14-5, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) at lightweight.



• Manon Fiorot (7-1, fighting out of Nice, France) hopes to continue her streak of finishes when she meets Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1-1, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) at flyweight.



• Exciting middleweights clash when Julian Marquez (9-2, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) squares off with Jordan Wright (12-1 1NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.).

• Danny Roberts (17-5, fighting out of Liverpool, England) returns to action against Ramazan Emeev (20-4, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) in a welterweight bout.

• Sijara Eubanks (8-6, fighting out of Brick, N.J. by way of Springfield, Mass.) aims to build off her recent knockout win when she takes on Luana Carolina (7-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) at flyweight.

• Nate Landwehr (14-4, fighting out of Clarksville, Tenn.) faces Ludovit Klein (17-3, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) in an intriguing featherweight bout.

• Danaa Batgerel (9-2, fighting out of Erdenetsagaan, Sukhbaatar, Mongolia) meets Brandon Davis (14-8, fighting out of D'Iberville, Miss.) in a bantamweight bout.

• Istela Nunes (7-1 1NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) makes her UFC debut against Ariane Carnelossi (12-3, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil) at strawweight.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont will take place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

A limited number of tickets will be available on Monday, October 11 at www.axs.com.

Source: Press Release