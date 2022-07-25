World Athletics Championships 2022: Armand Duplantis breaks his own pole vault record yet again

With an effort of 6.21M, the 22-year-old surpassed his own feat of 6.20M by a centimetre.

Duplantis had cleared 6.16 at the recent Stockholm Diamond League meet, which is till date the best at outdoors.

The Swede's indoor record of 6.20M was set at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 in March.

It is the fifth time that Duplantis has improved the world record, the Swedish star first breaking it with his 6.17M clearance in Torun (Poland) in February 2020.

But it is the first time he has broken it outdoors - the last time an outdoor performance led to a world record was when pole vault great Sergey Bubka soared over 6.14M in July 1994, more than five years before Duplantis was even born.

Duplantis has now also overtaken Bubka when it comes to career 6M-plus clearances, having managed that feat 48 times to Bubka's 46.

At Oregon 2022, Duplantis had earlier cleared a championship record of 6.06M on his first attempt and had the competition won at 6.00M.

USA's Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen secured a world medal of the same colour after clearing 5.94M.

That height was also managed by Philippines' Ernest John Obiena, who added a centimetre to his own Asian record to win bronze - the first ever World Championships medal for his nation.

Nilsen clinched the silver medal based on countback method.

Amusan breaks 100M hurdles record

Earlier, Tobi Amusan sped to a 12.12 (0.9m/s) clocking in her semifinal to break the 100M hurdles world record record on Day 10 of World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The Nigerian had set an African record of 12.40 to win her heat, the fastest first-round time in World Championships history.

But even so, few would have predicted that the 25-year-old was in form to challenge the world record of 12.20 set by USA's Kendra Harrison in 2016.

"I wanted to get out and go," said Amusan. "I did what I had to do. Now I'm looking forward to the finals."

Harrison, who was also in Amusan's heat, finished second in 12.27, the third-fastest time of her career, and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams was third in 12.41. Five of the eight athletes set lifetime bests, with Cindy Sember clocking a British record of 12.50, Michelle Jenneke of Australia running 12.66 in fifth and Ditaji Kambundji recording 12.70 in sixth.

Stanos wins 1st 35kms race

Meanwhile, Italy's Olympic 20km race walk champion Massimo Stano won the first men's 35km race walk to be held at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 2:23:14 to hold off Japan's Masatora Kawano in Oregon.

Kawano collapsed over the line one second later for silver in an Asian record of 2:23:15.

After 10 days of high-octane action, the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 came to a close.

The Championships was originally scheduled to be held in 2021, but got pushed off by a year as Tokyo Olympics had to rescheduled to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of World Athletics Championships will be in held in Budapest , Hungary next year.

The Budapest World Athletics Championships will be held from August 19 to 27.