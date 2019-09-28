English
World Athletics Championships: Chepngetich wins brutal marathon

By
RuthChepngetich - Cropped
Ruth Chepngetich overcame brutal conditions to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships.

Bengaluru/Doha, September 28: Ruth Chepngetich claimed her first major marathon championship, winning gold at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

The Kenyan, 25, clinched the first gold of the championships in Doha, securing victory in two hours, 32 minutes and 43 seconds.

Chepngetich finished ahead of Bahrain's Rose Chelimo (2:33:46) and Namibia's Helalia Johannes (2:34:15) in gruelling conditions, the marathon starting around midnight local time.

Such were the hot and humid conditions, much of the field failed to finish as Chepngetich – last year's Istanbul Marathon winner – claimed the biggest victory of her career.

"I am feeling good. I am very happy and I thank God for my win," Chepngetich said, via the IAAF.

As for the conditions, she said: "It was not bad for me."

Two-time champion Edna Kiplagat, 39, finished in fourth.

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
