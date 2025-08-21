World Boxing Implements Mandatory Sex Testing for Women's Division Ahead of Championships

Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

The governing body for Olympic-style boxing has announced a new requirement for sex testing for all female competitors at the upcoming world championships.

World Boxing plans to implement polymerase chain reaction tests or similar genetic screenings to determine competitors' birth sex. These rules will be in place before the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, scheduled for early September.

World Boxing's president, Boris Van Der Vorst, stated, "World Boxing respects the dignity of all individuals and is keen to ensure it is as inclusive as possible." He emphasised that safety and fairness are crucial in combat sports like boxing, guiding the development of this policy. The tests will identify Y chromosome genetic material to determine biological sex.

Sex Testing Policy Details

Chromosome testing was prevalent in Olympic sports during the 20th century but was mostly abandoned in the 1990s due to unresolved ambiguities. Many sports shifted to hormone testing to decide sex eligibility, which involves challenging decisions about women with naturally high testosterone levels. World Boxing now requires athletes with differences in sex development (DSD) to compete only in the men's category if male androgenisation occurs.

For athletes with Y chromosome material wishing to compete in women's categories, World Boxing offers additional analysis. This includes genetic screening, hormonal profiles, anatomical examination, and further endocrine profile evaluation by medical specialists. An appeals process is also available for these athletes.

Implementation and Reactions

National federations are tasked with conducting these tests and submitting results to World Boxing. Earlier this year, World Athletics reintroduced chromosome testing for women's events, requiring athletes to undergo the test once in their careers. They set a deadline of September 1 for athletes to comply ahead of their world championships.

Paris Olympic champion Imane Khelif from Algeria chose not to participate in a World Boxing tournament in the Netherlands after the initial announcement of sex testing plans. Van Der Vorst later apologised for naming Khelif while discussing future testing plans. Khelif and fellow gold medalist Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan excelled under scrutiny regarding their sex during the Paris Olympics.

Historical Context and Future Plans

Khelif has consistently stated she was born female and has competed at all levels of women's amateur boxing for nearly ten years. The last two Olympic boxing tournaments were managed by an International Olympic Committee task force under previous sex eligibility rules. World Boxing was established two years ago after separating from the International Boxing Association and has been provisionally recognised by the IOC.

World Boxing will oversee the next cycle of Olympic qualification leading up to the Los Angeles Games in 2028. This move aligns with efforts by other sports organisations to address sex eligibility issues while ensuring fairness and safety in competitions.

