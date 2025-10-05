Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

World Para Athletics 2025: India Logs Best-Ever Haul with 22 Medals, Six Golds - Full List of Winners Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 5: India produced its best-ever showing at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, finishing with 22 medals - 6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze - and placing 10th on the final medal table.

The nine-day meet (Sept 27-Oct 5) saw Indians set 3 Championship Records, establish 7 Asian Records and post 30+ personal bests, underlining a campaign of depth and progress across sprints, throws and jumps.

The six gold medallists were Simran Sharma, Nishad Kumar, Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Rinku Hooda and Shailesh Kumar. Simran triumphed in the women's 100m T12, while Nishad and Shailesh produced gold-winning performances in the men's high jump T47 and T63 respectively.

The javelin field delivered richly for India: Sumit Antil (F64), Sandip Sargar (F44) and Rinku Hooda (F46) each produced commanding throws to top the podium. These victories underscored India's continued strength in throws and jumps at the global level.

Two athletes left New Delhi with double medals: Simran Sharma (gold in 100m T12 and silver in 200m T12 - the latter an Asian Record) and Preeti Pal (silver in the 100m T35 and bronze in the 200m T35). Their multiple-medal hauls were among the meet's personal and national high points, reflecting consistency across rounds and the ability to peak under pressure.

On October 5 - the final day of competition - India added several important results to its ledger. Simran Sharma converted her semifinal into a silver medal in the women's 200m T12 final (24.46s), the performance also setting a new Asian mark. Preeti Pal took silver in the women's 100m T35 final (14.33s) after qualifying comfortably through the heats.

In the men's 200m T44, Sandeep qualified from his heat (23.99s) and went on to win bronze in the final (23.60s). Navdeep threw 45.46m in the men's javelin F41 final to claim silver. In the women's discus F55 final, India had three finalists: Sakshi Kasana (6th, 22.47m), Karamjyoti (7th, 21.12m) and Pooja (8th, 19.45m) - solid outings that added valuable top-eight finishes to India's overall statistics.

Overall standout performances extended beyond the golds. India's multi-medalists (Simran and Preeti) and the javelin brigade (Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar, Rinku Hooda) were the story of the championships, combining technical excellence with competitive temperament.

Several athletes registered season's bests and personal bests, while three Championship Records and seven Asian Records reflected both individual brilliance and coaching improvements. The final tally - with numerous fourth-place finishes and a host of PBs - underlined a program on the rise, capable of converting depth into podiums on the world stage.

Key Highlights

Total medals: 22 (6 Gold, 9 Silver, 7 Bronze)

India's rank: 10th position - best in history

Championships Records: 3

Asian Records: 7

4th-place finishes: 9

Personal bests: 30+

Full List of Indian Medal Winners at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Event Medal Athlete Women’s 100m T12 Gold Simran Sharma Men’s High Jump T47 Gold Nishad Kumar Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Gold Sumit Antil Men’s Javelin Throw F44 Gold Sandip Sanjay Sargar Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Gold Rinku Hooda Men’s High Jump T63 Gold Shailesh Kumar Women’s 200m T12 Silver Simran Sharma Women’s 100m T35 Silver Preeti Pal Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Silver Navdeep Women’s Club Throw F51 Silver Ekta Bhyan Men’s Club Throw F51 Silver Dharambir Men’s Javelin Throw F44 Silver Sandeep Men’s Discus Throw F56 Silver Yogesh Kathuniya Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Silver Sundar Singh Gurjar Women’s 400m T20 Silver Deepthi Jeevanji Men’s 200m T44 Bronze Sandeep Men’s Shot Put F57 Bronze Soman Rana Men’s High Jump T64 Bronze Praveen Kumar Women’s 200m T35 Bronze Preeti Pal Men’s Discus Throw F64 Bronze Pardeep Kumar Men’s Discus Throw F57 Bronze Atul Kaushik Men’s High Jump T63 Bronze Varun Singh Bhati Total 22 medals 6 Gold, 9 Silver, 7 Bronze