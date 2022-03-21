Yodkaikaew Fairtex sees Stamp winning over Angela Lee at ONE X

The Muay Thai Champion turned mixed martial artist helped the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion make the same transition.

After seeing the development of the former two-sport world champion, the 31-year-old flyweight does not doubt that Stamp can take away the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship from "Unstoppable" Angela Lee at ONE X.

The Thai's expertise in kickboxing and Muay Thai will come in handy against the longtime world champion on Friday (March 26) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, "Y2K" pointed out Stamp's incredible strides in the all-encompassing sport. The best example is her submission victory over Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat to claim the World Grand Prix crown.

"I think Stamp has made great progress in MMA. She can escape from difficult situations that are unlikely to be resolved. She is good.

"I'm impressed with her ability. She is a fast learner. She's my best sparring partner. Sometimes she teaches me good techniques as well," Yodkaikaew shared.

While the 24-year-old warrior has a chance to become the first athlete in ONE Championship to have world titles in three disciplines, Yodkaikaew believes that her ascent is just beginning. It's not even a matter of if, but when.

"What I can say is Stamp will win the World Title, no matter how. Of course, I have to cheer for my friend," the former Max Stadium Muay Thai Champion stated.

Their bond will grow stronger regardless of what happens because "Y2K" serves as her big brother at Fairtex. He's the one providing support, especially during training.

"We have been close friends since Stamp came to Fairtex, and we became closer when she started practicing MMA. I gave her advice because I competed in MMA before her. And since then, we always train together," Yodkaikaew noted.

They are so close that he participates in the social media antics of the world title challenger, especially on Tiktok, during breaks.

Undoubtedly, their chemistry makes the videos enjoyable. But nothing would make them happiest than the older fighter's prediction on Stamp ending Lee's reign at ONE's tenth-anniversary show.

