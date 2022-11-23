Youth World Boxing Championship: Four more medals confirmed, India's tally rises to 11

India's ongoing rise in the Boxing department has continued with some excellent performances by the young pugilists in Spain who are racking up medals in the tournament.

Youth Asian champions Muskan, Tamanna and two other Indian boxers registered dominating victories to reach the semi-final at the Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

The 2022 Youth Asian Championships silver medallists Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the last four. With the addition of four more medals, India's total medal tally has reached to 11, the same as the last edition held in Poland.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan's Juni Tonegawa by a unanimous decision in the women's 50kg quarter-final. Devika also continued her merry run with an easy 5-0 win against Asya Ari of Germany.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents-Mongolia's Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania-as they were declared winners by the Referee, who stopped the Contest verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92kg) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) made exit after conceding losses in their respective quarter-finals.

Eight Indian female boxers, including Muskan, Tamanna, Devika, Kirti, Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Ravina (63kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), will battle it out in the semi-finals late on Wednesday night. Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) will lead India's charge in the men's semi-finals at the event, which has seen almost 600 participants taking part across 70 countries.

The finals of the current tournament will be taking place on Friday and Saturday.