Aishwarya, Ashishrao and Aman in fray for Hampi bike rally nationals

Organised by Bengaluru-based Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar (MAV) and supported by Karnataka Tourism, the record number of 81 will traverse through five Special Stages (SS) of 57.85km, in and around the heritage site, Hampi, that are closed to traffic.

The two physical stages, Jumbo, 12.05km long, and Hampi, (10.8), will run in the forward direction thrice, and twice, respectively for an overall distance of 115.42 kms including a liaison or transport section of 57.57 kms.

Backed by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), TVS Apache and Hotel Royal Orchid the Nationals is promoted by GodSpeed Racing, Pune.

Cross Country rider Ashishrao Rane of Pune, who became the fourth Indian to take part in Dakar 2021, will make a rare appearance in the Indian rally circuit on his rally-tuned KTM XCW450 will take part in the Expert class.

Four-time National woman 2w Rally champ, Pissay of TVS Racing, saw her 2021 WC campaign come to an abrupt halt due to a major incident last March. She is back beating 'Big Boys' in the Rally of Himalayas for an Overall fifth among 75 bikers.

"After seven months, I was eager to get back and I feel better now after the Himalayan rally. It is always a nice feeling to be back on the bike," said the seven-time racing and rally National champ.

Team TVS Racing will have three defending National champions R Nataraj, Samuel Sajan Jacob and Pinkesh Thakur, R Natarajan, Rajendra RE, who won the last round here in Hampi last year, and Abdul Waheed Tanveer, all from TVS, will take part in Super Bike Pro-Expert class, the feature event.

Team Hero MotoSports' Yuva Kumar of Bengaluru and Sathyaraj Arumugam of Coimbatore along with other former National champion Kochi's Sinan Francis, Asad Khan (Chikmagalur), Jatin Jain (Nagpur), Badal Doshi (Vashi), Sachin D (TVS Hosur) racing champion Ryhana Bee (Chennai) and youngster Tanika Shanbag (Satara), who showed a glimpse of her rally prowess at the Himalayas, will also be vying for top honours.

"All safety aspects are taken care of and the safety officer will make sure that all COVID19 protocols are strictly adhered to. Doctors and ambulances will be on standby along with a dedicated team of HAMs and marshals," said Santosh HM, of host club, MAV.

