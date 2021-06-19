Akhil Rabindra eyes a good show at Zandvoort

Akhil had finished P13 and P14 in the Silver Category in Round 1 (Monza) and Round 2 (Circuit Paul Ricard) respectively after retiring in race one of both the races due to technical glitch.

Currently supported by ASM Technologies, SmartFix and RV Forms and Gears, alongside his 19-year-old French team-mate Hugo Conde, Akhil will aim for a better finish this time, given his previous experience on the track in 2019.

It may be recalled that he had raced for the PROSport Performance team with David Griessner at the ADAC GT4 Championship in 2019.

The duo finished at P4 in Race 1 and were aiming for a P5 finish, but due to a technical problem they finished at P21.

"We've raced at Circuit Zandvoort, but we had to face a technical glitch in our last outing at the circuit. We really want to make sure that we go a step better than the last time and again claim a better position. We'll give our best, with competition getting higher a lot would be depending upon our driving. I'm really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing," said Akhil.

The 24-year-old, who has also bagged a spot for the third straight year with the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy, is inching closer towards realising his dream of landing the coveted Academy Driver's contract at AMR.

Zandvoort, which is a 4.22km long track consisting of 19 turns, is a circuit known for its fast and sweeping corners.