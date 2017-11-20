Anindith, Chittesh, Joseph crowned champs



Greater Noida, November 20: Hyderabad's Anindith Reddy and Kolhapur's Chittesh Mandody were crowned Euro JK 2017 and LGB 4 champions as the curtain came down on the 20th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday (November 19).

Over 25,000 screaming fans were treated to a full bouquet of music, dance and stunts at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida even as the country's top racers and bikers battled for prime honours.

Here are the podium finishers in the Euro4 category. Anindith Reddy comes first followed by Nayan chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad. #JKNRC2017 pic.twitter.com/sVEJ4ubyKg — ZigWheels (@Zigwheels) November 19, 2017

As expected, Chennai's Joseph Mathew took home the Suzuki Gixxer Cup despite not even taking the podium in the weekend's second race. He finished fourth but he had picked up enough points by Round 3 to win by a comfortable 15 points (total 64 points).

Ahmedabad's Sachin Chaudhary (49) and Aizawl's Malsawmdawnglia Na (43) clinched the second and third places in the championship.

India's Sai Rahil Pillarisetty (from Hyderabad) claimed the third round of the Asian Cup of Road Racing by completing a fine double on Sunday. The other Indians in fray, Israel Vanlalhruaizela and Lal Nunsanga of Aizawl, were however nudged off the podium.

Miu Nakahara and Mei Sakurai displaced them to take the second and third places.

"The grand finale lived up to expectations. We had an amazing crowd to mark the 20th year of the championship and the fans had a wonderful time," Sanjay Sharma, JK Motorsport president said.

The JK Super Bike 600cc category threw up a minor surprise as Vijay Singh from Jaipur emerged the champion. He had finished second on Saturday but managed to take the top podium as Gurvinder Singh, Race 1 winner, was excluded for a technical infringement.

Anand Nagarajan clinched the second place in the championship by coming second and Aman Ahlawat the third despite finishing fourth.

Anindith Reddy, who won both the races on Saturday, was equally dominant on Sunday. He won the morning race, again with a 4-second margin, but in the last race of the season he was truly phenomenal.

He hit the chequered flag 10 seconds earlier than his two friends and fierce rivals Nayan Chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad. Mumbai's Nayan had a good Sunday, taking the second place in both the races.

But Vishnu, who had a forgettable weekend as also a below par season, still managed to take the second place in the championship.

"It was a fantastic season," champion Anindith said. "I began the first round slowly and it became really exciting by the second. This weekend has been amazing and I am glad to win the title once again," he added.

Sandeep Kumar of Dark Don Racing won the LGB 4 race while Vishnu Prasad and Diljith champion Chittesh Mandody did not even finish the race.

Results:

(Overall Championship)

Euro JK 17: 1. Anindith Reddy (136); 2. Vishnu Prasad (109); 3. Nayan Chatterjee (101)

LGB 4: 1. Chittesh Mandody (73); 2. Sandeep Kumar (71); 3. Vishnu Prasad (62)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Mathew (64); 2. Sachin Chaudhary (49); 3. Malsawmdawnglia Na (43)

JK SBK 1000cc: 1. Simranjeet Singh (30); 2. Dilip Lalwani (22); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (22)

JK SBK 600cc: 1. Vijay Singh (27); 2. Anand Nagarajan (22); 3. Aman Ahlawat (16)

Day's winners: ACRR: 1. Sai Rahil; 2. Miu Nakahara; 3. Mei Sakurai