Aston Martin named Red Bull's title sponsor from 2018

London, September 25: Aston Martin will become the title sponsor of Red Bull from the 2018 Formula One season.

The British luxury sports car manufacturer joined as an 'innovation partner' in 2016, the two organisations working together to launch the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

That deal has been extended and deepened, with the Austrian team to line up on next year's grid under the guise of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

"Our 'innovation partnership' with Aston Martin has been a pioneering project from day one," said team principal Christian Horner.

"Having conceived and created the remarkably successful Aston Martin Valkyrie together in 2016, we extended our relationship this year and are now delighted to further strengthen the partnership and see the team competing as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018.

"In addition, more than 100 Aston Martin staff will service the new Advanced Performance Centre on our campus in Milton Keynes and it will allow us to collaborate further with Aston Martin on special, equally innovative, new projects."

If our 2017 is anything to go by, 2018 should be great fun @AstonMartin! https://t.co/SPiMK4QKIC #F1 pic.twitter.com/RDDTDkP24h — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 25, 2017

It represents a first step back into F1 for Aston Martin, with president and CEO Andy Palmer reiterating an interest in supplying power units to the sport.

He said: "Title partnership is the next logical step for our 'innovation partnership' with Red Bull Racing. We are enjoying the global brand awareness that a revitalised Formula One provides.

"The power unit discussions are of interest to us, but only if the circumstances are right.

"We are not about to enter an engine war with no restrictions in cost or dynamometer hours but we believe that if the FIA can create the right environment we would be interested in getting involved."

Source: OPTA