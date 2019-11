Bottas to start at back of the grid in Abu Dhabi

Bottas retired due to an engine problem at Interlagos last time out, the first occasion he has experienced a mechanical failure since the Austrian Grand Prix last year.

Mercedes on Thursday revealed that the internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H in the Finn's W10 would be replaced.

Bottas will have to work his way through the field at Yas Marina on Sunday after his record of being the only driver not to be given a grid penalty this season was ended.

The former Williams man claimed his fourth victory of the year in the United States before he was unable to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Bottas is guaranteed to finish the season second in the driver standings behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel was excused from media duties on Thursday after being cleared to arrive in Abu Dhabi later in the day following the birth of his third child.

Vettel was still expected to have plenty of time to prepare for practice on Friday.