English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bottas to start at back of the grid in Abu Dhabi

By Peter Thompson
Bottascropped

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 28: Valtteri Bottas will start the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the back of the grid as his Mercedes needs a new power unit.

Bottas retired due to an engine problem at Interlagos last time out, the first occasion he has experienced a mechanical failure since the Austrian Grand Prix last year.

Mercedes on Thursday revealed that the internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H in the Finn's W10 would be replaced.

Bottas will have to work his way through the field at Yas Marina on Sunday after his record of being the only driver not to be given a grid penalty this season was ended.

The former Williams man claimed his fourth victory of the year in the United States before he was unable to finish the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Bottas is guaranteed to finish the season second in the driver standings behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel was excused from media duties on Thursday after being cleared to arrive in Abu Dhabi later in the day following the birth of his third child.

Vettel was still expected to have plenty of time to prepare for practice on Friday.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue