Coronavirus: New Formula One technical regulations delayed until 2022

By Daniel Lewis

Paris, March 20: New Formula One technical regulations will not be introduced until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA has announced.

The rule change was set for 2021, but the disruption of the COVID-19 outbreak has meant for a change.

The 2020 calendar has seen its first seven races either postponed or cancelled, with the start of the season set back until June 7 in Baku at the earliest.

In the wake of these delays, all 10 teams have joined F1 and FIA officials in unanimously agreeing not to roll out new technical regulations next year as planned, although new financial rules will be introduced.

The decision was made with the intention of helping teams impacted financially by the reduced schedule in the coming months.

"All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the FIA read on Thursday.

"Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.

"The introduction and implementation of the financial regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021, and discussions remain ongoing between the FIA, Formula One and all teams regarding further ways to make significant cost savings.

"All teams expressed their support for the FIA and Formula One in their ongoing efforts to restructure the 2020 calendar as the global situation regarding COVID-19 develops.

"All of these commitments will be referred to the relevant governing structures for final ratification."

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
