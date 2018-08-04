English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Marquez to pole at Czech Grand Prix

Written By: OPTA
Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati
Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati

Prague, August 4: Andrea Dovizioso qualified fastest at the Czech Republic Grand Prix to deny Marc Marquez pole position in his 100th MotoGP race.

World champion and season leader Marquez was chasing a 49th pole - a third in a row - as he brings up a century of races and looked to have done enough when he claimed top spot late in Q2.

Jorge Lorenzo put down the early marker, but Marquez was the first rider to go round in under one minutes and 55 seconds with his final lap.

Dovizioso was still out on the track, though, and he flew across the finish line to move to the summit, with Valentino Rossi, previously slow, also going faster than Marquez.

Lorenzo was pushed off the front row, while Marquez insisted he was happy to qualify in third.

"For one lap, I knew it would be difficult," he told BT Sport. The target was to be on the front row. On race pace, we are very similar."

Provisional classification:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): 1:54.689secs 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha): 1:54.956s 3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:54.961s 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati): 1:55.038s 5. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): 1:55.055s 6. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac): 1:55.203s 7. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3): 1:55.221s 8. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:55.270s 9. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:55.431s 10. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda): 1:55.474s

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue