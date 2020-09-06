F1 2020: Italian Grand Prix suspended following Leclerc crash

The race was halted when Leclerc's Ferrari smashed into the tyre barrier after the 22-year-old lost control at the Parabolica, completing a miserable outing for the Scuderia following Sebastian Vettel's retirement earlier in the day.

That was not the end of the drama, though, as Hamilton discovered he had been sanctioned for getting fresh tyres while the pitlane was closed earlier in the race.

Kevin Magnussen broke down just before the pitlane, which was subsequently closed, but both Hamilton and Antonio Giovinazzi stopped, acts which later earned them 10-second stop-and-go penalties.

Hamilton did not see the light informing him of the closure near turn 11, though he argued there was not one on the pitlane.

The Formula One championship leader was ahead of the pack when the race was stopped but still needed to serve the penalty.