F1 Raceweek: Hamilton on the brink, but Vettel has American pace - US GP in numbers

New York, Oct 18: The Formula One title could be won in Austin this weekend and a look back at previous races promises an enthralling tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton currently leads the German by 59 points at the top of the drivers' standings and extending that to anything beyond 75 would be enough for the Mercedes man to clinch a fourth world crown.

The Briton has a good record in the US GP, too, but Vettel also has a reputation for being rapid Stateside.

Here we take a look at the numbers behind the 17th round of the F1 season:

10 - The United States is the country that has used the most different F1 circuits in the history of the sport (10).

152 - The US is also the country that has supplied the most drivers in F1 history (152) but only two of them have raced in the last 24 years (Scott Speed and Alexander Rossi).

4 - Hamilton has won four of the five races in Austin, while Sebastian Vettel won the other (2013).

6 - If Hamilton wins, he will become the F1 driver with the most wins in the US (six), surpassing Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna (five each).

17 - Only Schumacher (17) has won more times than Hamilton (13) on the American continent in F1 history.

4 - Vettel is the driver with the most fastest laps at the US GP (4).

118 - Hamilton has won four of the last five races (second in the other in Malaysia), earning 118 points from a possible 125.

21 - Hamilton is enjoying his best run of consecutive races when picking up points (21), only bettered in F1 history by four drivers: Kimi Raikkonen (27), Michael Schumacher (24) and Fernando Alonso (23).

4 - Hamilton is the only F1 driver to have won at least eight races in four consecutive seasons (2014-17) and, alongside Ayrton Senna (1988-1990), he is also the only driver to have been on pole 10 times in a season in three consecutive campaigns (2015-2017).

4 - If both Mercedes drivers make the podium in Austin, the team will be the constructors' champions for the fourth season in a row.

3 - Ferrari are enduring their worst podium-less run of the season (three races in a row). 1 - Hamilton could win the 2017 championship if he wins and Vettel finishes sixth or worse; or if he finishes second and Vettel is ninth or worse and Bottas doesn't win the race.

4 - If Hamilton wins this F1 drivers' championship, he would be the British driver with the most F1 titles (4) and would equal Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost in titles, with only Michael Schumacher (7) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5) with more.

Source: OPTA