English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ferrari reveal SF1000 car as they aim to end Mercedes' dominance

By Rob Lancaster
Ferrari reveal new F1 car for 2020
Ferrari reveal new F1 car for 2020

London, February 12: Sebastian Vettel believes Ferrari have taken a "step forward" after he joined team-mate Charles Leclerc to unveil the team's new car for the 2020 season.

The SF1000 - named to mark the Italian manufacturer competing in their 1,000th Formula One world championship race this year - was revealed at the Romolo Valli Theatre in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday.

Both drivers were present at the event ahead of a season where they aim to end Mercedes' dominance; Ferrari has won the constructors' title a record 16 times but their last success was back in 2008.

"We are all very conscious of the huge responsibilities that lie on our shoulders and we clearly are very focused on the ultimate goal, which is victory," said chief executive Louis Camilleri in an opening statement.

"I believe we have the talent and determination to meet those ambitions."

Four-time world champion Vettel is impressed by the modifications made, saying: "I like it [the car] a lot. You can really spot the differences, especially when it comes to packaging at the back of the car. Everything sits a lot tighter."

Asked about his hopes for the campaign ahead, the German replied: "It's impossible to predict, but as we see there is a lot of hours that have gone into the car. I think it is a step forward, I hope it will feel like that when I drive the car."

Leclerc impressed in his debut season with the team in 2019, recording two race wins to finish fourth in the drivers' standings, one place ahead of the more experienced Vettel.

He said: "The approach is a little bit different, now I know the team, I know more or less the car, obviously this year it is a new car but it is an improvement on last year's car, we’ve been working together to make it better and make it more ready for this year.

"It's a big challenge and I can’t wait to drive the car."

The Ferrari pair will soon get a chance to get behind the wheel too, as pre-season testing begins in Barcelona next Wednesday.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue