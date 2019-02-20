Leclerc impresses to make Ferrari fastest again

Sebastian Vettel starred as the week got under way on Monday (February 18), but it was the turn of the German's new team-mate 24 hours later as Ferrari again laid down a marker.

A best lap time of one minute and 18.247 seconds saw Leclerc quickest around the track, beating McLaren's Lando Norris by 0.306 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were further down the standings, while Pierre Gasly spun his Red Bull at Turn 13. Daniel Ricciardo also endured problems.

Yet again, Williams were not able to put a car on the track.

FERRARI FLYING

Both Ferrari and Leclerc are pleased with the early results in pre-season, with the Monegasque driver enjoying his first 157 laps at the wheel.

"There's always going to be some when you get into a Ferrari, but I put that to one side because I had a job to do for the team," Leclerc said.

"Let's hope we keep going like this over the next few days, because it's important to make the most of the few on-track testing opportunities we have."

WILLIAMS WAIT

With a dismal start to the week seeing Williams reveal they would have their cars in Barcelona on Wednesday at the earliest, delivery of the vehicles has at least now been confirmed for day three.

The cars, which had still been at their Grove headquarters, are set to arrive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

However, the team admit it remains unlikely they will be seen out on the track before lunchtime as there is plenty of work left to do for the toiling team.

HAAS HEADACHE

Testing allows F1 teams to eradicate issues with their car before the season gets under way and Haas have identified one fairly major problem.

Kevin Magnussen was the third fastest driver involved on Tuesday, but he was kept out of the car in the afternoon due to a headrest issue, with the Dane claiming he was struggling due to his head being positioned too far forward.

"That's something we need to fix," he said. "It's an easy fix but we don't have the parts, we don't have another headrest to fit, so we need to get that sorted."

So...@PiFitti stepping in to finish Tuesday’s running in the #VF19. A seat-fit issue with @KevinMagnussen needs to be rectified so he’s hopped out and Pietro going in! 🔄 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/SiIkkzWDHz — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) 19 February 2019

WHAT THEY SAID

Norris, preparing for his debut F1 season, said: "I don't think there's been any surprises. I think a lot of the things we tested or found out in the car, we had a decent understanding of. As a whole package, there's obviously new things we've learned but no surprises."

"It's too early to talk about expectations. At the moment we need to understand the overall performance of our package. It is quite important for us that our first feedback and first impressions are quite good," said Red Bull's new driver Gasly.