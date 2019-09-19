Gone fishing! Marc and Alex Marquez gear up for Aragon

Catfish!

What kind of fish does one catch in the reservoir? Catfish. Often weighing more than an adult human being and growing to well over two metres, the catfish caught in the area have even broken records and it's no mean feat to hook one.

Patience is a virtue when it comes to fishing, and people can spend hours and days sat waiting for something to bite. And then? Then it's a full body workout reeling in the catch, before the final challenge of hauling it aboard. For that, you need bravery...and gloves.

Slower pace

Then you size up the catch before sending him back from whence he came: back off into the depths of the reservoir. For many, though, fishing isn't even about the catch.

It's the forced slower pace of life and the patience, sitting out on the water and getting some time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. And for Marc and Alex Marquez, it was certainly something different - and time to take stock of their incredible seasons so far.

Stunning rainbow

It did rain, but only briefly - and that brought with it a stunning rainbow as Alex and Marc headed away from the shore.

"We were both scared! You put your hands and fingers in the mouth of the fish, and I have more advantage in the Championship so I said I'd do it just in case! Nah, I'm just joking. But yeah, we took out the fish, and then gave him back to his natural habitat," said Marc.

Good experience

Alex shared his brother's views, "It was nice! More difficult than I expected, honestly because it was the first time and it wasn't easy. And the catfish is so big, 55kg!

"It was a good experience, and I've driven along this road so many times and never stopped to fish. So a first time experience and I really liked it."