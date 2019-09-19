English
Gone fishing! Marc and Alex Marquez gear up for Aragon

By
Alex, left and his brother Marc Marquez
As Alex and Marc Marquez reel in the their respective Championships, it was time for a quick break from the madding crowd.

Bengaluru, September 19: Before a home Grand Prix it is always nice to relax and unwind, spend time with your family and when your brother also happens to be a Championship leader in the paddock, it is a little easier to find a kindred spirit to hang out with.

Aragon Grand Prix

"These kind of events are different when you've a big advantage in the Championship because you arrive relaxed, my brother is more focused already because he's fighting a lot for the Championship. I've a bigger advantage but the mentality is to keep pushing as I arrive at one of my favourite lay-outs," said elder brother and world champion Marc, who leads the FIM MotoGP World Championship 275 points, a clear points ahead of his nearest Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso.

Catfish!

Catfish!

What kind of fish does one catch in the reservoir? Catfish. Often weighing more than an adult human being and growing to well over two metres, the catfish caught in the area have even broken records and it's no mean feat to hook one.

Patience is a virtue when it comes to fishing, and people can spend hours and days sat waiting for something to bite. And then? Then it's a full body workout reeling in the catch, before the final challenge of hauling it aboard. For that, you need bravery...and gloves.

Slower pace

Slower pace

Then you size up the catch before sending him back from whence he came: back off into the depths of the reservoir. For many, though, fishing isn't even about the catch.

It's the forced slower pace of life and the patience, sitting out on the water and getting some time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. And for Marc and Alex Marquez, it was certainly something different - and time to take stock of their incredible seasons so far.

Stunning rainbow

Stunning rainbow

It did rain, but only briefly - and that brought with it a stunning rainbow as Alex and Marc headed away from the shore.

"We were both scared! You put your hands and fingers in the mouth of the fish, and I have more advantage in the Championship so I said I'd do it just in case! Nah, I'm just joking. But yeah, we took out the fish, and then gave him back to his natural habitat," said Marc.

Good experience

Good experience

Alex shared his brother's views, "It was nice! More difficult than I expected, honestly because it was the first time and it wasn't easy. And the catfish is so big, 55kg!

"It was a good experience, and I've driven along this road so many times and never stopped to fish. So a first time experience and I really liked it."

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
