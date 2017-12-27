Hamilton apologises over 'boys in princess dresses' post

London, December 27: Lewis Hamilton issued an apology on Twitter in relation to a now-deleted Instagram post regarding his nephew wearing a dress on Christmas Day.

The Formula One world champion, a prominent user of various social media platforms, shared some of his festive celebrations with his followers on Instagram.

Uploaded as a video, Hamilton says as the camera switches to his relative: "I'm so sad right now - look at my nephew. Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?

"Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

The post was criticised by some users, prompting Hamilton to take it down and express his regret on Boxing Day.

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26 December 2017

My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26 December 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 26 December 2017

