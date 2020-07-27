Hamilton clarifies vaccine stance after sharing Bill Gates video

Hamilton will miss 'insane' Silverstone support: I don't have a lot of years left!



Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, has donated $3.6million to a South Korean pharmaceutical firm to help with the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A video of a Gates interview captioned 'I remember when I told my first lie', not created by Hamilton, was shared via an Instagram story on the Formula One world champion's official page.

The clip was later deleted from Hamilton's story and the 35-year-old published a post in which he said he had not spotted the caption.

Hamilton stressed he has "a lot of respect" for Gates' charity work and is keen for a coronavirus vaccine to be developed "to help save lives".

"I've noticed some comments on my earlier post around the coronavirus vaccine, and want to clarify my thoughts on it, as I understand why they might have been misinterpreted," the post said.

"Firstly, I hadn't actually seen the comment attached so that is totally my fault and I have a lot of respect for the charity work Bill Gates does.

"I also want to be clear that I'm not against a vaccine and no doubt it will be important in the fight against coronavirus, and I'm hopeful for its development to help save lives.

"However, after watching the video, I felt it showed that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the side effects most importantly and how it is going to be funded.

"I may not always get my posting right, I'm only human but I'm learning as we go. Sending you positivity."