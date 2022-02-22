IOS Sports & Entertainment onboards India’s first female racer from J&K, Humaira Mushtaq

The Kashmiri racer made her debut in the JK tyre national racing championship which was held in Coimbatore in October 2019. She also participated in the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Car Racing Championship 2021, where she was the lone female racer and was recognized for the same.

Humaira Mushtaq claimed the limelight back in 2019 when she became the first ever female racer hailing from the land of Jammu and Kashmir after overcoming the traditional norms at the age of 23.

Humiara on the occasion of her association with IOS Sports and Entertainment said, "It is truly a huge step up in my career to have been associated with a firm like IOS Sports and Entertainment. They have athletes from various sports under their umbrella and have done an impressive job to help the players gain the recognition they deserve. I am looking forward to a fruitful journey ahead with them and I am excited to see what they have in store for me."

After the announcement of partnering with the racer, Mr. Rahul Trehan, COO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd said, "It is always rewarding for us to see young talents get the acknowledgement that they are fitted to. Humaira has broken stereotypical bonds to live her dream. Even after being a medical student who has done pilot training, she has remained true to her passion, which is racing. And for us that was the driving factor to welcome her in our family. We are excited for the journey ahead with Humaira and are extremely delighted to see our IOS family grow bigger."

IOS Sports and Entertainment has an ample number of top-class athletes under their belt which include Olympic medalists like MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing). Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Paralympic medalists like Nishad Kumar (High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Badminton)to name a few.IOS Sports & Entertainment also manages the elite talents which have made our country proud at international level which includes Hima Das (Athletics), Rani Rampal (Hockey) etc.

Source: Media Release