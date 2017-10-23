Kush Maini ends the season with a podium finish at Monza

Monza, October 23: Kush Maini capped off the Italian F4 Championship in style, with a brilliant podium finish in Race 3 at Monza. The GoPro ambassador secured points finishes in all three races of the final race weekend, with P6 and P7 finishes in Race 2 and 3 respectively. He finished the Italian F4 season in 9th place in the driver's championship.

The Jenzer Motorsport driver began the weekend finishing P5 in both the practice sessions, within half a second off the session leaders. The Qualifying sessions also shaped up similarly, with Kush's times less than half a second off the pole-sitters.

Race 1 began in overcast conditions with feisty wheel to wheel racing, with Kush swapping places with Bhaitech driver Wahbeh throughout the race to eventually claim 6th position.

The second race at Monza began behind the safety car on a cold, foggy Sunday morning. The first few laps itself saw Maini fall back to 13th, trying to navigate the tough conditions. However, a strong fight back saw him jump six positions up to P7 in the 14-Lap race. Race 3 saw Kush overtake early on, moving up into the top 5 by the second lap itself.

Another successful battle with Wahbeh saw Kush move into a podium position, but lost out late to Rodriguez to finish the race in P4. A subsequent 25-second time penalty to the winner Armstrong pushed Kush into attaining his second podium of the season.

After the race, Kush said, "A podium in the last race of the year is a nice way to end the season on a high. It's been a season of ups and downs, I think I've showed some good pace throughout and was unlucky a few times to not finish better. It's been a good season overall and I would like to thank everyone at Jenzer Motorsport for all the support they have given me this year."