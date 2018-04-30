Kush Maini secures his maiden win in the BRDC British F3 Championship

.@kmainiofficial made it five race different race winners from the five races so far this season, with a victory for @LananRacing in a thrilling @RockinghamUK race two!



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Full story: https://t.co/jQjc592yh0 pic.twitter.com/Ls10uNXyho — BRDC British F3 (@BRDCBritishF3) April 29, 2018

Maini, who started off the weekend in the wet by qualifying in P6, was involved in an incident early on in Race 1, but fought back strongly to claim P7. As the track dried out over the next day, Kush started to show the incredible promise he had shown in the Lanan car over the last few races, and it ultimately bore fruit with an impressive win on Sunday.

Great day for @kmainiofficial (a win and podium today in F3) and @ArjunMaini_ climbing from 17th to 6th in F2! #KCManagement drivers delivering strong results... 👌🏽👍🏽 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 29, 2018

He started the race from P5, and got a couple of places off the start itself. He then chased down the front two, and was in the lead by the end of the first lap. A string of consecutive fastest laps helped him pull away from the rest of the pack, as he ended the race with almost a 5-second gap back to the driver in P2.

In Race 3, Kush, starting from pole, couldn’t capitalise on his momentum from the previous race as he battled hard in a thrilling encounter. Lundqvist and Kjaergaard got off the line quicker as Kush stayed right on their tail; however a string of safety cars and yellow flags made it difficult for him to keep the pressure. Nevertheless, he managed his second consecutive Race-3 podium in a close race with the top 3 separated by just 0.638s.

Commanding performance from champion @kmainiofficial. Superb victory, Kush! More power to you! 👏👊🏻🏆 pic.twitter.com/noscYBd8QU — Dr. Shree Advani (@ShreeAdvani) April 29, 2018

An enthusiastic Kush said, “In race 2, it was a case of keeping my nose clean in the first lap. We knew from the start of the season, our pace in the dry is superior so as long as I could go the distance we could get a good result. It was disappointing to not win in Race 3 from pole, but it was a good race and another load of points so I’m looking forward to the next round.”

The next round of BRDC F3 Championship takes place at Snettorton at the end of May, where Kush will be looking to make this momentum count.

Source: Press Release