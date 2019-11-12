Last stop Valencia: MotoGP 2019 set to go out with a bang

Bengaluru, November 12: The final fireworks of the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season are just around the corner, with some top honours still very much on the line.

After 18 rounds, some of the greatest races in history and three new world champions, it's almost time to bring the curtain down on 2019.

And that means it's time for Valencia; a return to European turf and temperatures and the awesome atmosphere in the amphitheatre that is the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. From nearly every seat you can see nearly every square inch of track, making it quite the stage for a finale.

Next season the counter will be hitting 20 as the paddock rolls back in to Valencia, and that season starts on Tuesday in the pre-season test.

For many it will be a new era, for some simply chance to reset and start afresh with their plans to take over the world. But before then, the last 25 points await whoever dares to claim them, be it for pride or pivotal places in the standings.

The lights will be out for the final fireworks of the 2019 MotoGP season on Sunday (November 17) at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).

Triple crown Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) arrives already part-way through his sixth term as the king of MotoGP, but there is still more than personal glory on the line. The team standings have Repsol Honda and Ducati facing off in the final round, and Marquez has already played a huge part in getting them there. Can he secure the title and therefore the triple crown? Challengers Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and team-mate Danilo Petrucci will be gunning to stop him, with one already secure in second overall and the other looking to bounce back. Alex Rins has had a tougher run of it since his incredible victory at Silverstone, and the Spaniard is in the fight for third overall. Tough run And what of Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team)? It's been a tough run for the five-time world champion as he continues his recovery to full fitness and adaptation to the Honda. But this is turf he knows better than most - and has utterly dominated in the past. Momentum with Vinales It must be Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who arrives with the momentum, however. After outpacing Marquez in Australia but finding himself unable to outrace him, Malaysia saw the number 12 put in one of his best ever rides to cross the line in his own postcode out front.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)