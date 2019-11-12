Last stop Valencia: MotoGP 2019 set to go out with a bang

Triple crown
Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) arrives already part-way through his sixth term as the king of MotoGP, but there is still more than personal glory on the line.
The team standings have Repsol Honda and Ducati facing off in the final round, and Marquez has already played a huge part in getting them there. Can he secure the title and therefore the triple crown?
Challengers
Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and team-mate Danilo Petrucci will be gunning to stop him, with one already secure in second overall and the other looking to bounce back.
Alex Rins has had a tougher run of it since his incredible victory at Silverstone, and the Spaniard is in the fight for third overall.
Tough run
And what of Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team)? It's been a tough run for the five-time world champion as he continues his recovery to full fitness and adaptation to the Honda.
But this is turf he knows better than most - and has utterly dominated in the past.
Momentum with Vinales
It must be Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who arrives with the momentum, however.
After outpacing Marquez in Australia but finding himself unable to outrace him, Malaysia saw the number 12 put in one of his best ever rides to cross the line in his own postcode out front.