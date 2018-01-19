Laureus nominee Rossi does go kart testing

Bengaluru, January 19: It is off season in MotoGP and the paddocks generally wear a deserted look. There is time till March 18 for the machines to revv up under lights at the Losail circuit in Qatar which will host the 2018 FIM MotoGP Championship series opener.

But you just can't keep Valentino Rossi away from the machines.

The Italian legend is still busy with machines of a different kind though as he had his first go kart test of the year at the Migliarino circuit in Northern Italy.

"Thanks to @birel_art @tmracingofficialpage and all the technical team," Rossi tweeted about the karting adventure.

First Kart test of 2018 at the Migliarino circuit

The 38-year-old also shared pictures in his official Instagram account.

The 2017 MotoGP season was a different challenge for Rossi who had to be contend with a fifth-place finish overall.

But the Movistar Yamaha rider won applause all over for the manner in which he came back and competed in the Aragon Grand Prix just over three weeks after breaking his tibia and fibula.

Rossi suffered the injury when training enduro and was forced to sit out his home round at Misano, but stunned the paddock and the world as he battled at the front next time out at MotorLand.

It was vintage Rossi in Aragon and that fifth-place finish earned him a nomination for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

The nine-time world champion faces stiff competition from the likes of tennis legend Roger Federer, who won two Grand Slams in the year.

It is not the first time that 'The Doctor' been nominated for the prestigious award. Infact he had won it in 2011 following his 2010 battle back to the front from a similar injury. Back in 2006, Rossi had also won the Spirit of Sport Award.

The Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony will be held in Monaco on February 27.