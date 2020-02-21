Hamilton yet to open contract talks with Mercedes

Barcelona, February 21: Lewis Hamilton revealed he was yet to begin contract talks with Mercedes as the world champion focuses on preparations for the 2020 Formula One season.
The six-time world champion is out of contract at the end of this season, which begins in Australia next month.
But Hamilton, who has been linked with a move to Ferrari, is in no rush to open talks with Mercedes.
"We haven't sat down. I know Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team principal] is keen to, but right now the focus is on trying to make sure I am fit and ready for the season ahead as it ramps up," Hamilton said at pre-season testing on Thursday.
"You want to start on the front foot so it is not something I really get bogged down with at this period of time."
#Teamwork 💪🏾 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/fYU80hRFmn— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 20, 2020
Hamilton has won five championships since joining Mercedes in 2013, including the past three to move within one of Michael Schumacher's record of seven.
The 35-year-old Brit said there would be more to talks than just the rest of his driving career.
"People talk about freedom as if it is a bad thing, but it is not at all. Mercedes have allowed me to be who I want to be rather than keep me constricted and ask me to speak a certain way or dress a certain way," Hamilton said.
"There were question marks over all the different things I do, but everyone can see the results I have had over the last two years. The flexibility helps me to be more engaged and an even better driver than I thought I could be.
"It is now about trying to figure out what the next five-to-10-year plan is, and how the decision I make now will impact the future.
"Does it allow me to put certain things in place so that, when I hang up my helmet, I am able to continue to pursue other interests? That will be in the small print of what we agree and what we will mostly be talking about."