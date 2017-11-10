Lewis Hamilton not distracted by 'Paradise Papers' leak

London, November 10: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is not distracted by claims he minimised tax payments when purchasing a private jet, after his representatives insisted "everything is above board".

It has been claimed - as part of the 'Paradise Papers' leaks - that Hamilton received a substantial VAT refund on the aircraft, which was imported to the Isle of Man in 2013.

While Hamilton has faced criticism from certain quarters, his representatives released a statement earlier this week denying any wrongdoing on the part of the 32-year-old.

The statement read: "As a global sportsman who pays tax in a large number of countries, Lewis relies upon a team of professional advisers who manage his affairs.

"Those advisers have assured Lewis that everything is above board and the matter is now in the hands of his lawyers."

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who will race at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix having clinched a fourth F1 world title in Mexico last time out, insists he is focused on the task at hand.

"Obviously right now there is a bit of a storm surrounding me," he said at a news conference in Sao Paulo.

"I've come from this great period of time with my family and friends that have this huge wave of positivity. Nothing can really dent that.

"I am solely focused on the race this weekend, and we have two races to go. That doesn't distract me from my core values and what I am here to do."

Source: OPTA