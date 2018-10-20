Hamilton's title chances enhanced by Vettel's grid penalty

Ferrari driver Vettel was punished for failing to slow down sufficiently under red-flag conditions during Friday's first practice session in wet weather at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

Hamilton has a 67-point advantage in the overall standings having won the previous four races, and a fifth successive victory would be enough to ensure the Mercedes driver claims the title this weekend should Vettel finish third or lower.

And Hamilton looked like a man determined to do his part in that equation when he topped both of Friday's practice sessions.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has been handed a three-place grid penalty for 'not slowing sufficiently during a red flag period' during FP1 #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/P9VIhvwy56 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 19, 2018